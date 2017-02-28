Man banned from premises, facing court after drug find

A BALLINA man has been banned from a licensed premises in Lismore and is scheduled to appear in court after he was caught with drugs.

Police will allege that in the early hours of Sunday morning police received some information about the activities of the 22-year-old Ballina man in a licensed premises on Keen Street.

As a result police spoke to the man, who told them he was in possession of drugs.

Police searched the man and found two 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (street name ecstasy) tablets in his jeans pocket.

The man has been banned form the premises and will be issued a future court attendance notice for possession of a prohibited drug.

He will face Lismore Local Court next month.