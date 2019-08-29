Man banned from music festival over drugs tried to hug cop

A CENTRAL Queensland miner stocked up on MDMA and cocaine ahead of a trip to Mackay for a music festival with his friends, only to be banned from the festival and his stash confiscated.

But he was caught a second time that day with more cocaine after he and his friends ended drinking at a Mackay pub and the defendant had trouble keeping his hands off an unknown female and a female police officer.

Timothy Bartholomew Cumming, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of public nuisance and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were conducting patrols around Mackay Harbour near the music festival venue about 1.30pm on June 29 with a drug detection dog when they witnessed Cumming spot their dog, turn around and start to walk away.

Sen Constable Rumford said police searched Cumming and found clip seal bags in his shorts pocket containing 2g of cocaine, six blue pills and three pink pills Cumming referred to as "pingers".

The court heard the drugs were seized and Cumming and his friends were banned from the festival.

Sen Constable Rumford said a female approached police about 11.30pm that night and told them an unknown male touched her breasts.

He said she pointed out Cumming who police attempted to talk to.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant continually tried to touch and hug a female police officer.

He said police found another clip seal bag in Cumming's pocket which contained 0.503g of cocaine.

Defence lawyer James Harney said Cumming had travelled with friends to Mackay for the festival who were all denied entry to the festival after the drug detection.

He said his client ended up drinking with his friends at a Mackay pub between 3pm and 11pm.

Mr Harney said Cumming did not know how the .503g of cocaine had ended up in his pocket.

He said Cumming, who works in mining and lives in Rockhampton, does not do illicit drugs normally and passes all the drug tests his workplace enforces on workers.

Mr Harney said Cumming was very remorseful for his actions.

Cumming was ordered to pay $800 in fines and no convictions were recorded.