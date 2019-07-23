Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man will face the magistrate in Kempsey today.
The man will face the magistrate in Kempsey today.
News

Man attempts to outrun police after car chase

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who attempted to run from police after leading them on a car chase on the Mid North Coast has been arrested.

Police said the 20-year-old man first came to their attention late Sunday night, when he drove his Holden Commodore towards the officers before fleeing the scene on High St, Bowraville.

It was after midday yesterday when police spotted the Commodore, being driven by the man with two passengers inside, on North Arm Rd.

The man then led police on a pursuit.

He soon abandoned this, leaving the car and running away into bushland where he was later found and arrested.

The passengers were also arrested, but were later released.

The driver was charged with several traffic offences including police pursuit, and was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court today.

arrest commodore police chase
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    5 homes that sold for more than $1m in a week

    premium_icon 5 homes that sold for more than $1m in a week

    Property THE Northern Rivers' top-selling property went for $2.25 million, and another four went over $1 million.

    SNEAK PEEK: What Brunswick Heads looks like as Pearl Bay

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: What Brunswick Heads looks like as Pearl Bay

    TV Reboot of popular series now has a screening date

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be investigated over her behaviour

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be investigated over her behaviour

    News Solicitor's behaviour during failed defamation case criticised

    5 reasons why Evans Head is better than Byron Bay

    premium_icon 5 reasons why Evans Head is better than Byron Bay

    Life An ice-cream costs $4 in Evans, but it's $7 in the Bay