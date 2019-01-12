Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

A 37-year-old Queensland man from Moorooka who attempted to drive off after not paying for his fuel and then crashing into Bangalow's abandoned railway tracks has been arrested by police.

District Inspector Darren Cloake from Richmond Police District said shortly before 1pm today police were advised that the driver of a black Dodge Journey vehicle had taken off from a service station in Casino without paying for fuel.

The driver of the vehicle which also failed to display number plates was sighted by highway patrol officers in Bangalow.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful and engaged the vehicle in a short pursuit.

"Due to the manner of driving and a potential risk to the community, the pursuit was terminated,” Mr. Cloake said.

Police sighted the vehicle for a second time heading towards the Bangalow township where the single male was seen running from the vehicle that had crashed into the side of the railway tracks.

The driver was apprehended behind a local hotel, arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

No persons were injured.

Police said the vehicle was previously registered to Queensland.

The man is likely to be charged with a number of offences.

Police will continue to investigate to determine whether this incident is connected to any other incidents in the area.