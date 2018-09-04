Menu
Police were called to a Bundaberg South address overnight.
Police were called to a Bundaberg South address overnight. FILE
Crime

Woman charged after attacking man with scissors overnight

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
4th Sep 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
POLICE will allege a man's neck was cut during a domestic violence attack overnight, where scissors were used as a weapon. 

Paramedics were called to a Bundaberg South home about 11.30pm where they treated a 24-year-old man for a superficial cut to the left side of his neck.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a woman has been charged with wounding a person and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

