Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

Male surfer in serious condition: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a shark attack at Nambucca Heads. Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A man has been flown to hospital after being bitten by a shark on the state's Mid North Coast.

An Ambulance and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Wellington Drive, Nambucca Heads, about 7.15am today after reports a 36-year-old man was surfing near Scotts Head Beach when he was bitten on the leg by a shark.

The man reportedly swam to a nearby break wall, where a passer-by saw him and notified emergency services.

The man suffered severe lacerations on his lower legs and lost extensive amounts of blood.

Spokesman for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Barry Walton said highway patrol transported blood from the Port Macquarie hospital to meet to the aircraft at Port Macquarie while refuelling.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics alongside NSW Fire and Rescue who were also on scene at the break wall lifting the patient off rocks with paramedics when being winched from the break wall.

The patient was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition and will arrive at 10.20am.

Beaches in the area are currently closed, including Shelley Beach and Main Beach.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District will liaise with Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beach-goers are urged to follow safety advice by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.