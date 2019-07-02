Menu
Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

2nd Jul 2019 7:34 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

 

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

More to come.

