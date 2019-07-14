Man attacked by blue heeler

UNEXPECTED ATTACK: A man has been bitten by a dog on a main street

UNEXPECTED ATTACK: A man has been bitten by a dog on a main street Alistair Brightman

POLICE are asking the community for information after a man was attacked by a dog in Byron Bay earlier this week.

Tweed/ Byron Police District said the victim, 34, was bitten on both calves by a blue heeler dog when he was on the footpath at the intersection of Jonson and Lawson Sts at about 10pm on Wednesday, July 10th.

The victim does not know who the animal belongs to.

The victim was treated at Byron Bay hospital for small lacerations.

The dog had pups with it, but no further information is known.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify the dog and its owner.