Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNEXPECTED ATTACK: A man has been bitten by a dog on a main street
UNEXPECTED ATTACK: A man has been bitten by a dog on a main street Alistair Brightman
News

Man attacked by blue heeler

Amber Gibson
by
14th Jul 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are asking the community for information after a man was attacked by a dog in Byron Bay earlier this week.

Tweed/ Byron Police District said the victim, 34, was bitten on both calves by a blue heeler dog when he was on the footpath at the intersection of Jonson and Lawson Sts at about 10pm on Wednesday, July 10th.

The victim does not know who the animal belongs to.

The victim was treated at Byron Bay hospital for small lacerations.

The dog had pups with it, but no further information is known.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify the dog and its owner.

byron bay dog attack
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Changed traffic conditions for the highway you need to know

    premium_icon Changed traffic conditions for the highway you need to know

    News THE changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway this week.

    Evidence delay in case against man accused of school fire

    premium_icon Evidence delay in case against man accused of school fire

    Crime 23-year-old remains in custody over alleged break-in and fire

    Missing Macaw found, investigations continue

    premium_icon Missing Macaw found, investigations continue

    Crime Police said Paulie's owner was "devastasted” by alleged theft

    Last shire to make a protection plan for koalas

    premium_icon Last shire to make a protection plan for koalas

    Community Why would anyone oppose a plan to protect koalas?