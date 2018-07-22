Man at Splendour to face drug, assault charges

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE have warned violence toward emergency services will land Splendour in the Grass punters in court.

A man was last night charged with drug-related and police assault offences after an alleged incident at the North Byron Parklands site.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey said while most festival-goers had been well behaved, it was disappointing to see violence against police at the event.

"Assault on any emergency service won't be tolerated and people will be charged and placed before the courts,” Insp Dempsey said.

Insp Dempsey said the 18-year-old was excluded from the festival.

But he said most of the 35,000 people attending the festival had been doing the right thing and police were not aware of any other similar incidents.

Police observed a number of men acting suspiciously near one of the festival entrances about 5.05pm yesterday.

Police said they observed an exchange between them and the men were stopped and spoken to.

One of them, an 18-year-old from Brisbane, was told he would be searched.

When police attempted to retrieve a bag the man was holding, he allegedly struck out with his hand.

Police will allege he struck a male senior constable in the mouth, then attempted to flee.

He allegedly struggled with police but was arrested and escorted to the festival's Police Command Post.

Police searched the man and allegedly found a number of resealable plastic bags containing white powder, believed to be cocaine.

Police will allege the man also had another bag containing amphetamine and a quantity of cash.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, assaulting police and resisting police.

He was granted conditional bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on September 11.