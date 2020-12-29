Man at centre of alleged knife, hatchet incident returns to court

A North Coast man allegedly pulled a knife and hatchet on his neighbour during an argument. This is not the knife allegedly used in the incident. The photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo: File

A North Coast man allegedly pulled a knife and hatchet on his neighbour during an argument. This is not the knife allegedly used in the incident. The photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo: File

A man accused of injuring his neighbour in a street brawl allegedly involving a knife and hatchet hasn’t been in contact with his lawyer, a court heard.

The case against Kevin Benjamin Norman, represented by defence solicitor Riley Owen, went before Tweed Heads Local Court on December 21.

Mr Norman has previously entered pleas of not guilty to malicious wounding and affray.

Police will allege the 34-year-old approached his 31-year-old neighbour who was standing on his front porch stairs in Yale St, Kingscliff about 4.30pm on October 30.

They will allege an argument began between the two men and Mr Norman pulled a small black-handled folding knife from his shorts pocket.

Police claim the dispute between the neighbour and Mr Norman ended in a wrestle and the neighbour sustained a small laceration to his right shin from the blade of the knife.

Police will allege Mr Norman returned to his home before coming back shortly afterwards with a small hatchet style axe with wooden handle.

A witness allegedly saw Mr Norman approaching with the hatchet.

Police will allege the witness confronted Mr Norman and he dropped the hatchet and returned home.

The knife and hatchet were allegedly found laying in long grass on the front lawn and were seized by police.

The neighbour was taken to The Tweed Hospital for treatment to the wound on his leg.

Mr Norman was granted conditional bail earlier in the year and did not appear in person in court last Monday.

Mr Owens said he had not been able to contact his client to take further instructions about the police’s brief of evidence.

The case was adjourned to January 18 and Mr Norman must appear in person.