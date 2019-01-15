Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

A CASINO man elbowed a police to escape arrest after assaulting a woman he knew.

Casino police will allege that during the early hours of Tuesday, a 26-year-old Casino man assaulted woman known to him at an Oak Avenue address.

Police attended Oak Avenue and placed the man under arrest. The 26-year-old then elbowed a Senior Constable to the face and ran away.

At 6am the 26-year-old returned to the Oak Avenue address. Police chased him to a Churchill Street address where he was found hiding under a bed. While being arrested the 26-year-old smashed a hole in a wall and threw himself to the ground.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police, escaping police custody and two counts of resisting police. He was granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court next week. #CasinoNSWcrime