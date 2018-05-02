Menu
A man has been charged over two alleged indecent assaults.
A man has been charged over two alleged indecent assaults.
Crime

Man indecently assaults two women at Ballina pub

2nd May 2018 1:31 PM

A BALLINA man has been charged over two indecent assaults at a Ballina pub.

Police allege during the evening of April 28, a 23 year old Ballina man was at a licensed premises in Ballina. While at the licensed premises he allegedly indecently assaulted two female patrons who were unknown to him. These indecent assaults were reported to security, and police were advised.

At 9.25am on Wednesday Ballina Detectives arrested the 23-year-old at Ballina Police Station. He was charged with two counts of assault with an act of indecency. He will appear at Ballina Local Court in May. #BallinaCrime

