Man assaulted two, threatened cops, tried to burn down house

AN EVANS Head man has been bail refused after several offences over the weekend.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police alleged that on Friday a 32-year-old Evans Head man punched a person known to him in the head.

The victim escaped the vicinity, but as he did the 32-year-old threatened to burn his house down.

The 32-year-old has then started damaging the victim's house, snr cnst Henderson said.

A community member told him to leave, and then the 32-year-old then allegedly hit this person several times to the head with a walking stick.

Police arrived moments later and he was told he was under arrest.

The 32-year-old then reached into a pocket and produced a 'flick knife', snr cnst Henderson said.

Police sprayed the man with OC spray in order to defend themselves.

Whilst in custody the 32-year-old has made numerous death threats to arresting police.

The man has been charged with assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possess prohibited weapon without permit, armed with intent, and intimidate police.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court this morning.