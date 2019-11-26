Man assaulted in alleged violent road rage incident

A CASINO motorcyclist will front court after an alleged violent road rage incident where he assaulted a driver after a near miss incident.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, crime prevention officer David Henderson, said police will allege on Friday the man was riding a motorbike on Walker Street with a seven year old child on the back.

"The minimum age a person can be a pillion passenger is 8,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"The motorcycle had a near-miss with a car.

"The 42 year old has abused the driver of the car and kicked his car door.

"The victim tried to get out of his car and the 42 year old slammed the door on him.

"The 42 year old then punched the victim to the head several times which knocked him to the ground. The victim then went to hospital for treatment.”

The Casino man was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Destroy Property and Ride motor bike with passenger under eight years not in sidecar.

He has been bail refused to Casino Local Court in December.