Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road Rage assault has seen Casino man bail refused.
Road Rage assault has seen Casino man bail refused. Tony Martin
Crime

Man assaulted in alleged violent road rage incident

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Nov 2019 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO motorcyclist will front court after an alleged violent road rage incident where he assaulted a driver after a near miss incident.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, crime prevention officer David Henderson, said police will allege on Friday the man was riding a motorbike on Walker Street with a seven year old child on the back.

"The minimum age a person can be a pillion passenger is 8,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"The motorcycle had a near-miss with a car.

"The 42 year old has abused the driver of the car and kicked his car door.

"The victim tried to get out of his car and the 42 year old slammed the door on him.

"The 42 year old then punched the victim to the head several times which knocked him to the ground. The victim then went to hospital for treatment.”

The Casino man was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Destroy Property and Ride motor bike with passenger under eight years not in sidecar.

He has been bail refused to Casino Local Court in December.

northern rivers crime richmond police district road rage
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

        premium_icon Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

        Crime A BALLINA man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.

        UNDECIDED: Council set to vote again on rate hike

        premium_icon UNDECIDED: Council set to vote again on rate hike

        Council News Lismore City Council's still uncertain about rate hike decision

        Drivers risking lives in attempt to find way around fires

        premium_icon Drivers risking lives in attempt to find way around fires

        News A warning to drivers ignoring road closures during bushfires

        VOTE: Who is your favourite Northern Rivers sales agent?

        premium_icon VOTE: Who is your favourite Northern Rivers sales agent?

        News Looking to sell your house? Here's a handy list