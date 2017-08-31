Man assaulted at Rugby League match on weekend

Police are appealing for information regarding an assault over the weekend

WITNESSES are being called as police appeal for information following an assault at a sports tournament at Ballina.

Officers have been told a man, who was a volunteer at a rugby league tournament held at Kingsford Smith Park, was assaulted by an unknown man at about 4.30pm last Sunday.

The 57-year-old man was knocked out being punched in the face.

He was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Ballina Hospital, where he was transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, where he underwent CT scans and was admitted as a precaution.

Inquiries are now being made by police attached to Richmond Local Area Command into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers would like to speak to a man who might be able to assist with inquiries.

He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a thick brown beard and aged in his 30s.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, with denim jeans with a large belt buckle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact police.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People are reminded they should not report crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.