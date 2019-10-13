Menu
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville.
Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

Sam Flanagan
by
13th Oct 2019 4:08 PM
A 67-year-old man was assaulted in his Bowraville home yesterday. 

About 11.50pm the man was awoken to the sound of people kicking in the back door to his house on Bowra Street. 

He was confronted by three unknown males, possibly teenagers, who were armed with a mop handle, a broom handle and rocks from a nearby garden.

The trio left the house with the man's wallet and car keys. His car- a red 2005 Honda CRV panel van with NSW registration CG 09EW - was also stolen.

The man managed to call for emergency services and upon their arrival he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a broken left leg, punctured lip and facial lacerations.

He was transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established and was attended by Mid-North Coast Detectives and Coffs Harbour Forensic Services Group.

