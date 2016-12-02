Man arrested twice in three days for drink driving

A LISMORE man with a taste for port has been caught dangerously drink driving for the second time in three days.

On November 30 police arrested a 61-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving whilst unlicensed, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Police will allege they saw the same man driving the same vehicle driving on Dawson Street at 12:25am this morning, senior constable David Henderson said.

The driver was swerving all over the road and initially failed to stop for police, snr cnst Henderson.

The vehicle was seen soon after parked on Zadoc Street.

The driver, a 61-year-old Lismore man, was intoxicated and admitted to drinking 1.5 litres of Port.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving (2nd or more offence), failure to comply with direction to stop, driving unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

He is on strict conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.

The car involved is a 1998 Model Maroon Ford Ghia Sedan with no number plates, snr cnst Henderson said.

If you see this car being driven around Lismore please contact Lismore police immediately.