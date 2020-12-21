Man arrested over Yamba stabbing

A MAN has been arrested and charged over a stabbing incident in Yamba.

Grafton Police station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid confirmed a 21-year-old Yamba man had been arrested last Friday following investigations into the incident.

He was charged with wound a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, using an offensive weapon and affray.

Police we called to the incident at 9pm on Saturday December 12 and police allege that a group of male and females were walking down Coldstream Street when they were approached by another group.

They allege a fight broke out and a 22-year-old man was slashed in the torso by another person.

The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital. He underwent surgery the following day for non-life threatening injuries.

The 21yo man charged was bail refused and will appear in Grafton Local Court today.

Chief Inspector Reid said investigations were continuing in relation to possible charging of further suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police Station, or Crimestoppers.