Man arrested over Ice found in his car

3rd May 2017 6:40 AM

A MAN has been arrested following the alleged discovery of drugs in his car.

Ballina Police alleged that at 11am on Tuesday they saw a car driving through Ballina that had extensive windscreen damage, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police pulled the vehicle over with the intent of speaking to the driver about the damage.

The driver, a 57-year-old Ballina man, appeared quite nervous, snr const Henderson said.

Police also saw items used for the administration of prohibited drugs in the front footwell of the car.

Police searched the car and located 1 gram of the drug 'ice.'

The man will face Ballina Local Court in June on one count of possess prohibited drug.

