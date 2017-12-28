Menu
Man charged with murder over Christmas Day death

DEATH PROBED: Police continue their examination at the Carlyle St property in Byron Bay where a man died on Christmas Day.
DEATH PROBED: Police continue their examination at the Carlyle St property in Byron Bay where a man died on Christmas Day. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

UPDATE 1.05pm: A BYRON Bay man has been charged with murder after an investigation was launched into the death of local DJ Chris Bradley on Christmas Day.  

Detectives arrested a 24-year-old man at Ballina Airport about 8.45am on Thursday after arriving from an inbound flight from Sydney. 

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with murder.

Tweed/Byron crime manager Brendon Cullen said police will allege Mr Bradley suffered "a number of blows to head" by the 24-year-old at a gathering in Byron Bay on Monday. 

The 24-year-old has been bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

EARLIER: POLICE have arrested a man over the suspicious death of Chris Bradley in Byron Bay on Christmas Day.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command detectives have made an arrest three days into the investigation into the death of the Ewingsdale resident.

Crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brandon Cullen will be providing more details of the arrest at a media stand up later this afternoon.

Family and friends of the much loved local have expressed shock and grief about the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother.

Emergency services were called to a property at Carlyle Street, Byron Bay about 11.30pm on Christmas night. 

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said paramedics were called to reports of a man unconscious following a possible assault.

More to come.

Topics:  byron bay christmas 2017 northern rivers crime suspicious death tweed/byron lac

Lismore Northern Star
Murder accused named over Chris Bradley death

Murder accused named over Chris Bradley death

A MAN will face court tomorrow, charged over the alleged murder of a popular Byron Bay DJ.

  • News

  • 28th Dec 2017 2:36 PM

