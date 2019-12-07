Menu
Crime

Man arrested over CBD coward punch on teenager

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
7th Dec 2019 9:24 AM
A MAN who allegedly knocked a teenager unconscious in Sydney's CBD last month with a coward punch has been arrested at a plush inner-city hotel.

Last month police released shocking CCTV footage showing a man running behind the 18-year-old victim on Park St, before punching him in the back of the head about 2.30am on November 23.

The teenager, who was walking to a train station on his way home, hit the ground, smashing his teeth on the concrete and suffering serious concussion.

Emergency services treated him on the side of the road before taking him to hospital for further treatment. He has since recovered.

In the hours after the attack police tracked the man's location by using the CBD's security camera network.

The sicken attack was caught on a privately-owned camera outside a Park St hotel and seconds later the man was captured on a council-owned camera.

The City of Sydney's central control room operators manipulated the camera in real time, following the man as he fled across a public square and down a set of stairs.

Three other council cameras then panned, tilted and zoomed to follow the man as he ran away past the Darling Park building on Sussex St.

 

Almost two weeks after the attack a 22-year-old man was arrested about 5pm on Friday at the Hilton Hotel on George St before being taken to Day St Police Station where he is expected to be charged. At the time of the assault Sydney City Commander, Superintendent Gavin Wood said the attack was the actions of a coward.

"It's clear that he's unconscious before he hits the ground, the injuries are clear, it's an horrific assault by a coward," he said.

"What we saw is nothing short of horrific. We have an innocent 18-year-old man who has been hit by a coward.

The person that hit him … he ran a distance from behind him, hit him to the back of the head, it's a cowardly act."

