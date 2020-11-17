Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
News

Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

Jasmine Minhas
17th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 18th Nov 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby girl on the mid north coast.

In a statement, NSW Police said emergency services were called to a home in Nambucca following reports the baby girl was found unresponsive in her bassinet soon after 1am on October 28.

The baby was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
She died the following day.

 

 

The State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Tritton to investigate the girl's death.

After extensive inquiries, detectives arrested the 34-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads home just after 7am today.

 

A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.

 

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with manslaughter.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

More Stories

baby death coffs harbour health campus manslaughter nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boarding house development raises the ire of residents

        Premium Content Boarding house development raises the ire of residents

        Council News A petition, which has gathered 100 signatures, will be presented to Byron Bay this week

        Police officer faces serious driving charges after pursuit

        Premium Content Police officer faces serious driving charges after pursuit

        Crime Lawyer to apply for client to be dealt with under Mental Health Act

        Tree-mendous scientific research gets funding boost

        Premium Content Tree-mendous scientific research gets funding boost

        News A scientist at SCU has made a ground breaking discovery which could impact how...

        Rehab won’t take break-in accused back, court hears

        Premium Content Rehab won’t take break-in accused back, court hears

        Crime THE Northern Rivers man will soon defend a charge related to an alleged break-in...