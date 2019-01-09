Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abdul Basith Mohammed was repeatedly stabbed outside his Kuraby home in 2017.
Abdul Basith Mohammed was repeatedly stabbed outside his Kuraby home in 2017.
Crime

Man arrested over stabbing murder

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have made a major breakthrough in the murder of a Brisbane restaurateur and have arrested a man this morning.

Police arrested the man this morning over the murder of Abdul Basith Mohammed who owned a Kuraby restaurant.

He was repeatedly stabbed outside his house in St George St, in Kuraby in Brisbane's south, when power was cut just after midnight on October 25 in 2017.

He died on the front lawn of his property.

 

Abdul Basith died in front of his Kuraby home. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Abdul Basith died in front of his Kuraby home. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

 

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by local detectives and the homicide squad.

Mr Mohammed was known by many as Abdul Basith.

The Courier-Mail previously revealed there were issues between Mr Basith and relatives after he took his brother's stepdaughter as his bride, despite already being married.

abdul basith arrested crime editors picks mohammed murder

Top Stories

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Crime POLICE are appealing for information about the incident at Casino.

    Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    premium_icon Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    Crime Sydney-based lawyer faced challenges with lengthy police brief

    Biggest mistakes we're making in our yellow bins

    premium_icon Biggest mistakes we're making in our yellow bins

    News There have been some major changes to our recycling rules

    Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    premium_icon Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    Travel Come here to be impressed, not to undress to your budgie smugglers

    Local Partners