Man arrested on way to police-busted bush doof

THIS guy didn't seem to get the message.

On Wednesday Richmond Local Area Command Police posted a message on Facebook stating that they were aware of a 'Bush Doof' that was planned for the Kyogle area between May 19 and 22.

"This event has NO approvals from local council and police," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"Due to this police are advising all prospective participants not attend due to safety concerns.

"There will a strong police presence in the area including drug detection dogs, Highway Patrol and random drug testing units."

Snr const Henderson said that despite these warnings, a 20-year-old from Tabulam still tried to attend anyway, whilst allegedly carrying drugs.

snr const Henderson said that at 11:30am on Thursday police were in the Richmond Range National Park in relation to the planned 'Doof Party.'

"At this time they saw a car that had no number plates, was missing external panels, bumper bars, windows and had protruding pieces of metal coming from parts of the vehicle driving on a fire trail," snr const Henderson said.

"The driver parked the vehicle off the track and approached police.

"He gave police a false name and could not produce a licence; they then noticed discarded cannabis and implements to smoke cannabis near where he exited the car.

"He also said he was going to the 'doof' party.

"When police told him they intended to search his car for drugs he immediately tried to access the glove box compartment of his car but was stopped.

"Inside the glove box was 14 grams of cannabis.

The 20-year-old from Tabulam will face Kyogle Local Court in June on charges of state false name and posses prohibited drug, snr const Henderson said.

He also received infringement notices in relation to traffic offences.