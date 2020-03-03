Man arrested on break and enter, assault charges

ARRESTED: A man in his 40s has been arrested and charged regarding an aggrevated break and eneter and assult in a Goonelabah residence. Photo: Travor Veale The Coffs Coast Advocate

OFFICERS from Richmond Police District have arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted two people on Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Victoria Turner confirmed the man was arrested at a property in Nimbin around 12.15pm yesterday.

“The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested and charged on Monday afternoon,” Act Insp Turner said.

“He has been charged with aggravated break and enter, commit other felony and with two assaults.”

Acting Insp Turner said officers attended a property after a report of an aggravated break and enter incident on Sunset Dive, Goonellabah, around 1.30am on Monday.

Acting Insp Turner said at this stage, nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Police inquiries are continuing, she said.

If anyone has any information they should call Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.