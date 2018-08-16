Menu
Brendan Ray
Crime

Man arrested in Adelaide over Grafton jail inmate death

Jarrard Potter
by
16th Aug 2018 2:30 PM

A MAN has been charged in Port Adelaide yesterday over the alleged murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility seven years ago.

Detectives travelled to Adelaide today to arrest the 58-year-old on an outstanding warrant, with NSW Police Force to make an application for his extradition to NSW tomorrow.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District initiated inquiries following the assault of 53-year-old Ian Klum in a shared cell in Grafton Correctional Centre on Thursday June 10 2010.

Mr Klum died four days later in Princess Alexandria Hospital in Queensland.

Strike Force Keevin was formed to investigate the man's death, and following two Coronial hearings, a warrant was issued in September 2015 for the arrest of the man's former cellmate.

Following extensive investigations, information was provided that the man, now aged 58, may be living in South Australia.

Officers attached to the South Australian Police's Major Crime Squad found the man living in Port Adelaide area and, yesterday (Wednesday 15 August 2018), he was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

