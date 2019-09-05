Menu
Police conducted a series of drug raids across the Northern Rivers as part of a seven-month investigation.
Man arrested in drug raids pleads not guilty to supply

Aisling Brennan
5th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
A MAN arrested as part of a massive drug bust in the Northern Rivers has been refused bail as police expect to make further charges against him.

Brad Stephen Coghlan, 40, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre after he was arrested last Friday in connection to a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Last week police arrested at least seven people as part of Strike Force Basillie, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods.

Mr Coghlan is facing charges of possessing prohibited drugs on two counts, taking part in supply and possessing ammunition without holding a permit.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday and his solicitor, Natasha Wood, made an application for his bail.

However, Ms Wood informed the court that if bail was granted her client would most likely remain in custody because of a separate matter currently before the Lismore District Court.

"It's conceded that the facts, on the face of it, suggests he was under surveillance for some period, (but) I'm instructed to plead not guilty to supply,” Ms Wood said.

But the police prosecutor told the court he understood police could be pressing further indictable charges against Mr Coghlan and requested an adjournment for those matters to be finalised.

Magistrate Jeff Linden refused the bail application and agreed to the adjournment.

"This is a very serious (alleged) supply of prohibited drug. The fact sheet indicates that certain things were monitored and there was numerous supply of methylamphetamine,” Mr Linden said.

Mr Coghlan will return to Lismore Local Court on September 23 for these matters.

