Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

A MAN has been arrested in Byron Bay over the suspicious disappearance of a Queensland man.

Police have been investigating the disappearance of David Thornton, from Goodna, south-west of Brisbane.

Mr Thornton was last seen in February.

Queensland Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Goodna man David Thornton.

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody in Byron Bay and it's expected police will apply for his extradition to Queensland.

It's understood the man has not formally been charged but is likely to face Tweed Heads Local Court tomorrow.

He's then expected to be taken before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police excavated a freezer from the backyard of a Parker St, Goodna property on Monday.

Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna. Monday 1st April 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)

This has since been confirmed to have contained human remains and forensic testing will be undertaken to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Queensland Police said in a statement the 24-year-old and Mr Thornton were believed to have been known to each other.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information for police has been urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au, quoting reference number QP1900503505.