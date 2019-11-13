Menu
A 36-year old Koonoigan man was yesterday arrested in possession of stolen Rural Fire Service and Ambulance equipment.
Crime

Man arrested over stolen RFS and ambulance equipment

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
13th Nov 2019 9:53 AM

A KOONORIGAN man has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen Rural Fire Service and ambulance equipment.

Richmond Police will allege that at 10.15am yesterday, Rural Crime investigators attended a Cox Rd, Koonorigan address where they placed a 36-year-old man under arrest for breaching his bail.

Police then executed a search warrant on the property, where police located NSW Rural Fire Service uniforms, patches, epaulettes and documentation, a number of NSW Ambulance medic kits, helmets, radios, vehicle registration plates and accessories.

It will be alleged the 36-year-old is not a member of the RFS or Ambulance Service.

Police also located documentation related to fraudulent RMS transactions.

He was charged with fraud and stealing related offences, and breaching his bail conditions.

A large amount of seized property and documents is yet to be analysed and further charges may be laid.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

