A man has been arrested after he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Crime

Man arrested for ice supply and drug paraphernalia

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
POLICE have arrested a man for ice supply after his vehicle was stopped in Goonellabah on Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police District Sen-Constable, crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at Wednesday at 8am Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Norwood Avenue Goonellabah.

"The driver, a 23-year-old Yarrabilba (QLD) man tested positive to methamphetamines.

"TAG Officers attended and carried out a search of the 23-year-old and the vehicle and located 24 grams of methamphetamine, almost $2,000 cash, a bullet, jewellery thought to be stolen, a knife, an ice pipe and drug paraphernalia."

The man was charged with Supply Prohibited Drug Greater than Indictable Quantity, Possess Prohibited Drug, Deal With Proceeds of Crime and Goods In Custody.

A further charge may be laid once the result of his secondary drug test is known, Sen-Constable Henderson said.

He was bail refused and was due to appear at Lismore Local Court yesterday.

A juvenile who was also in the car has been charged with Possess Ammunition Without Licence, Goods In Custody and Deal With Proceeds of Crime.

The juvenile was granted conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Children's Court later this month

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

