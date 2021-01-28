Menu
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
Crime

Driver busted with ‘wood dragging’ behind vehicle

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Jan 2021 2:59 PM
A MAN who allegedly drove along a road in Darwin with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police allegedly saw him travelling along Kirkland Rd with wood that was not properly secured, causing it to drag behind the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The man was arrested and taken to Palmerston Watch House, where he returned tested positive for drugs.

He was charged with three counts of drive disqualified and one count each of drive motor vehicle with prohibited drug in blood, drive motor vehicle with insecure load, drive unsafe motor vehicle and stealing.

He will face Darwin Local Court on February 9.

