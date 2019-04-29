Man arrested for assaulting three police officers

A man has been arrested for assaulting police.

THREE NSW Police Officers have been injured after allegedly being assaulted by a man near the Queensland border.

During a patrol on Friday, 26, Tweed Byron Police District officers sighted a man causing a disturbance and abusing passers-by at about 4.30pm.

"The man ran towards the beach across the Queensland border,” Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said.

"He was followed by officers who contacted Queensland Police for assistance.

"The man was located soon after allegedly abusing more members of the public. As police approached he became more aggressive, striking all three officers.

"Additional officers - as well as an off-duty officer - were required to restrain the man.”

The 42-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody by Queensland Police.

He has been charged with serious assault, assault police and obstruct police.