The man, 48, was granted conditional bail.
News

Man arrested for allegedly targeting planes with laser

18th Mar 2019 10:20 AM
A MAN who allegedly targeted aircraft with a hand held laser pointer over several days has been arrested.

The Sawtell man, 48, is accused of pointing the laser light at planes operating around Coffs Harbour Regional Airport over the last two weeks, prompting an investigation between local police and POLAIR.

Officers arrested the man at 22nd Avenue, Sawtell on Friday night around 9.30pm and recovered the laser light nearby.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with three counts of threaten safety of aircraft, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was given conditional bail to appear in court.

Investigations are ongoing.

