Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 53-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Cashmore St on Friday night. The Northern Star Archives
A 53-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Cashmore St on Friday night. The Northern Star Archives DAVID NIELSEN
Crime

Man arrested following alleged rape at Evans Head

28th Oct 2018 8:00 AM

POLICE have charged a 53-year-old man following the alleged sexual assault of a woman at Evans Head last week.

About 11pm on Thursday night, a 31-year-old woman was asleep in accommodation at Evans Head.

Police allege a man entered the room where she was asleep and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched by detectives.

About 11.15pm on Friday night police attended Cashmore Street at Evans Head and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent to commit sexual intercourse, and sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail by police, and attended Lismore Local Court yesterday where he was again refused bail.

He has been remanded in custody and will face Lismore Local Court again tomorrow, Monday October 29.

evans head lismore local court northern rivers crime rape richmond police district sexual intercourse without consent
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Kyogle ad's behind-the-scenes video released

    premium_icon Kyogle ad's behind-the-scenes video released

    Council News SUPERCHEAP Auto released a behind-the-scenes video of Kyogle ad

    Young geniuses bring home gold

    premium_icon Young geniuses bring home gold

    News Students achieve back-to-back win at tournament

    Online fish auction hopes to net customers

    premium_icon Online fish auction hopes to net customers

    Business Sydney seafood king looks to bypass traditional fish auctions

    Road changes you need to know about

    Road changes you need to know about

    News Highway traffic disruptions as upgrade continues

    Local Partners