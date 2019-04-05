Menu
Police chase at East Street.
Police chase at East Street.
Police make arrest after dramatic car, foot chase in CBD

Andrew Korner
5th Apr 2019 11:13 AM
A MAN has been arrested following a dramatic car chase through the heart of Ipswich this morning.

Police said the man came to the attention of police after the vehicle he was driving was spotted with stolen number plates.

The driver attempted to evade police and road spikes were deployed just before 10am.

Police said the vehicle mounted the gutter on East St, between Brisbane and Limestone St, with the man running away.

Officers who were also on foot caught the man a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Investigations into the incident are under way, with police still unsure if the vehicle had been reported stolen.

No members of the public were harmed during the incident.

