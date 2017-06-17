20°
Man arrested with crystal meth at Ballina Airport car park

Alina Rylko
| 17th Jun 2017 12:13 PM Updated: 2:02 PM
File photo of the Ballina Airport, where a man was arrested in the car park. Man depicted is not the accused.
File photo of the Ballina Airport, where a man was arrested in the car park. Man depicted is not the accused.

A BYRON BAY man will face Ballina Local Court on Thursday charged with supplying crystal methamphetamine, after being caught with the drug at the Ballina-Byron Airport yesterday.

About 3.30pm, Tweed-Byron Target Action Group stopped and searched the 41-year-old in the airport's car park, discovering what they will alleged was 10g of methylamphetamine and a small amount of Ketamine.

Police arrested the man after seizing the drugs, charging him with supply of a prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity) and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

A search warrant was then conducted at the man's Byron Bay home where a number of items were seized for further examination.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on Thursday, July 13.

Investigations are ongoing.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information: 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina airport ice arrest northern rivers crime

