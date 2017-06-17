Man arrested with crystal meth at Ballina Airport car park

File photo of the Ballina Airport, where a man was arrested in the car park. Man depicted is not the accused.

A BYRON BAY man will face Ballina Local Court on Thursday charged with supplying crystal methamphetamine, after being caught with the drug at the Ballina-Byron Airport yesterday.

About 3.30pm, Tweed-Byron Target Action Group stopped and searched the 41-year-old in the airport's car park, discovering what they will alleged was 10g of methylamphetamine and a small amount of Ketamine.

Police arrested the man after seizing the drugs, charging him with supply of a prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity) and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

A search warrant was then conducted at the man's Byron Bay home where a number of items were seized for further examination.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on Thursday, July 13.

Investigations are ongoing.

