Man arrested at Telstra tower protest

The site of the new 50m Telstra Tower at Lillian Rocks.

The site of the new 50m Telstra Tower at Lillian Rocks. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are investigating damage allegedly caused at a protest on the Northern Rivers yesterday.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said no charges had been laid in relation to the protest.

Upwards of 70 people were at the protest against a 50m Telstra tower in Lillian Rock.

He said one man was arrested and taken to a Nimbin home for the purpose of "verifying his identity”.

The man was then free to go and no charges have been laid, Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He said police were still investigating damage to a padlock at the site.

The protest continues today.