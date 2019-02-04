Man arrested at gunpoint after dangerous 200km/h chase

A 28-year-old man will face 15 charges in court after a police chase.

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 15 offences after he led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car.

About 11am on January 31, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were alerted by Queensland Police that a stolen black Commodore had crossed into NSW and the driver was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Police spotted the car travelling on Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum.

The vehicle was then involved in a pursuit which reached speeds of up to 200km/h before it was terminated.

At 12.25pm, the same vehicle was involved in a second pursuit, with police alleging the driver reached speeds of up to 160km/h, before he turned onto a dirt road, lost control and crashed.

The driver ran from the vehicle.

He was arrested a short distance away at gunpoint following a violent struggle with police.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding warrants and a further 15 offences:

Police pursuit - drive manner dangerous (two counts)

Drive in a manner dangerous

Receive property stolen outside the state

Drive whilst disqualified (two counts)

Goods in custody suspected of being stolen (two counts)

Resist arrest

Dishonestly obtain property by deception

Display false plates (two counts), and,

Three offences relating to car rebirthing.

He was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today (Monday, February 4).