Crime

Man arrested at gunpoint after dangerous 200km/h chase

4th Feb 2019 7:05 AM
A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 15 offences after he led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car.

About 11am on January 31, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were alerted by Queensland Police that a stolen black Commodore had crossed into NSW and the driver was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Police spotted the car travelling on Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum.

The vehicle was then involved in a pursuit which reached speeds of up to 200km/h before it was terminated.

At 12.25pm, the same vehicle was involved in a second pursuit, with police alleging the driver reached speeds of up to 160km/h, before he turned onto a dirt road, lost control and crashed.

The driver ran from the vehicle.

He was arrested a short distance away at gunpoint following a violent struggle with police.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding warrants and a further 15 offences:

  • Police pursuit - drive manner dangerous (two counts)
  • Drive in a manner dangerous
  • Receive property stolen outside the state
  • Drive whilst disqualified (two counts)
  • Goods in custody suspected of being stolen (two counts)
  • Resist arrest
  • Dishonestly obtain property by deception
  • Display false plates (two counts), and,
  • Three offences relating to car rebirthing.

He was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today (Monday, February 4).

