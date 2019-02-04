Man arrested at gunpoint after dangerous 200km/h chase
A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 15 offences after he led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car.
About 11am on January 31, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were alerted by Queensland Police that a stolen black Commodore had crossed into NSW and the driver was allegedly armed with a firearm.
Police spotted the car travelling on Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum.
The vehicle was then involved in a pursuit which reached speeds of up to 200km/h before it was terminated.
At 12.25pm, the same vehicle was involved in a second pursuit, with police alleging the driver reached speeds of up to 160km/h, before he turned onto a dirt road, lost control and crashed.
The driver ran from the vehicle.
He was arrested a short distance away at gunpoint following a violent struggle with police.
The 28-year-old man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding warrants and a further 15 offences:
- Police pursuit - drive manner dangerous (two counts)
- Drive in a manner dangerous
- Receive property stolen outside the state
- Drive whilst disqualified (two counts)
- Goods in custody suspected of being stolen (two counts)
- Resist arrest
- Dishonestly obtain property by deception
- Display false plates (two counts), and,
- Three offences relating to car rebirthing.
He was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today (Monday, February 4).