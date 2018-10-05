Menu
Armed robbery arrest after six-month investigation

5th Oct 2018 12:31 PM

POLICE investigating the alleged armed robbery of a hotel in Casino earlier this year have arrested and charged a man.

Just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 6, two men entered the hotel on Barker Street and confronted patrons, telling them they had a firearm.

It's alleged they threatened two men, aged 19 and 36, before robbing them of a mobile phone and wallet.

The pair then allegedly confronted the owner of the hotel, before a patron intervened and wrestled one of the men.

They fled and police were alerted.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and have been investigating the alleged incident.

Following inquiries, police charged a 39-year-old man in Silverwater on Wednesday.

The Queensland man was charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, and attempted robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

He appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday  where he was bail refused to reappear on December 4.

Police are continuing their investigations to identify the second man involved in the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

armed robbery casino northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

