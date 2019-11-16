Menu
Crime

Man arrested after triple stabbing

16th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.

Police found a 29-year-old man with cuts to his head after they were called to a house in Goulburn.

A 57-year-old man at the house had been stabbed in the stomach, NSW Police said. At a nearby property, police said they found a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man who had also both been stabbed.

Police said the 29-year-old man tried to escape custody when they bought him to the Goulburn police station.

A hunting knife has been seized by police for forensic testing. They have charged the 29-year-old with two counts of reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and resisting police.

Police continue to investigate the incident, while the 29-year-old man has been refused bail to appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Sunday.

