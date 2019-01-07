Menu
A man will face court after allegedly throwing a punch at staff of a Northern Rivers pub.
Man arrested after punching pub staffer

7th Jan 2019 9:30 AM
A LISMORE man has been refused bail after an alleged assault at a pub.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police would allege the 32-year-old man was asked to leave a licensed premised at Coraki on Friday, January 4 due to his aggressive and abusive manner.

"He refused to do so and threw a punch at a staff member,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police arrived and the 32-year-old approached police with clenched fists and threaten to assault them.”

He said the man was sprayed in the face with capsicum spray and was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with assault, intimidate police, offensive conduct, excluded person fail to leave licensed premises and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court today.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

