Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man entered a service station and allegedly threatened a male attendant, police allege. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The man entered a service station and allegedly threatened a male attendant, police allege. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Man arrested after knife robbery at service station

Javier Encalada
7th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-year-old man was charged following an alleged armed robbery in Lismore.

Minutes before 5pm on Monday, April 5, the man – armed with a knife – entered a service station on Dawson Street, Lismore, and allegedly threatened a 53-year-old male attendant.

The man demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

At about 7.50am Wednesday, 7, the 22-year-old man attended Lismore Police Station, where he was arrested.

He was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

lismore northern rivers crime news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Some COVID Northern Rivers testing clinics close today

        Premium Content Some COVID Northern Rivers testing clinics close today

        News As the number of people presenting for COVID testing eases, clinics are closing.

        Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        Premium Content Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        News Three men entered the club and approached the woman behind the bar.

        Could Bluesfest come back as a Spring event this year?

        Premium Content Could Bluesfest come back as a Spring event this year?

        News NSW Government hopes the festival may be back this year.

        Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore

        Premium Content Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore

        News The rain has stopped, but floodwaters are still rising in the city.