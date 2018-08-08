Menu
One man is on the run following a home invasion and police pursuit
Manhunt underway after home invasion and pursuit

by Britt Ramsey
8th Aug 2018 7:51 AM

ONE man is in custody and another remains on the run following an early morning burglary and police pursuit across the Gold Coast.

Dramatic scenes unfolded just before 2am, when two men - one believed to be armed with a knife - forced their way into a home on South Quay Drive in Biggera Waters, demanding cash and keys from residents.

The two men made off with a quantity of cash and two cars, sparking a pursuit.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the offenders were tracked by officers throughout the morning.

"The pair were monitored a number of times and observed before evading police just after 4am," he said.

The chase is believed to have started on Oxley Drive, before police tracked the stolen car on Hope Island Rd, the Pacific Motorway and Smith Street.

"Around 4.30am a man was taken into custody without incident after one of the vehicles came to a stop at Keebra Park," he said.

It's believed the engine erupted in flames.

"It rolled into a fence at a school, and officers attempted to extinguish a small fire, but was overcome by fumes."

The second man remains on the run with police investigations ongoing.

Police said nobody was injured in the home invasion.

crime gold coast home invasian manhaunt

