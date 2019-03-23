‘It didn’t work’: Toll evader’s shocker

Frank Mallica said he wouldn’t try it again. Picture: Channel 7

Frank Mallica said he wouldn’t try it again. Picture: Channel 7

A ute driver on a busy Sydney motorway has admitted his toll evasion attempt "didn't work" after his car ended up mounted on a concrete barrier when he drove head-on into traffic to try and save a few bucks.

After the collision, Frank Mallica said he didn't even know how his car had come to be mounted on the raised median strip, and admitted he had been driving under the influence of drugs.

Speaking with Channel 7 at the crash site, Mr Mallica explained he had driven through about four tollways and changed direction to try and avoid another.

"I was trying to avoid the toll and come over this little bit in the middle, and it didn't work," he said.

Frank Mallica said he wouldn’t try it again. Picture: Channel 7

Here's the rest of the exchange.

Reporter: "How come you were trying to come from the other direction?"

Driver: "Just to get away from the toll. It wasn't much."

Reporter: "Isn't that pretty dangerous?"

Driver: "Yeah it is, yeah. I'm surprised I survived it."

Reporter: "What about other people driving?"

Driver: "They were moving head-on, like 90kmh, and then just missing me."

Reporter: "How did you end up on the median strip?"

Driver: "You know what? I don't even know, because I didn't even damage that side of the car so I don't even know how I got up here. I was just trying to jump it really."

Reporter: "Have you taken any drugs or alcohol?"

Driver: "A bit of speed in the last two days, just at a party."

Reporter: "So you are driving under the influence?"

Driver: "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

Reporter: (Inaudible)

Driver: "Yeah, I do. I wouldn't do this again, no way. That's the last I'll do."

NSW Police said a 47-year-old man from Georges Hall was arrested after the incident and taken for mandatory blood and urine tests after driving the wrong way on the M5.

Pending the analysis of those tests, the man is expected to be charged with serious traffic offences at a later date.

The accident caused delays on the M5 and drivers were advised to allow extra time for travel in the area even after the crash site was clear.