Man arrested after dramatic foot chase

Police have made an arrest after a foot chase. Zizi Averill

CASINO Police officers fitness levels were put to the test when they engaged in a foot pursuit when a 24-year-old Coraki man attempted to run from them after breaking into cars.

Richmond District Police Sen-Constable, Crime Prevention Officer, David Henderson, said Casino police will allege that at 5.25am on Monday the man was seen breaking into cars on Farley Street.

"Police attended and located a recently stolen car, and a 24-year-old Coraki man holding a bag,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"He ran from police who chased him over fences and through several properties.

"He was run down on Farley Street and placed under arrest.

"During a search he was found to be in possession of throwing knives, cash and property police will allege was stolen.”

He was charged with Take and Drive Conveyance, Enter Enclosed Lands, Attempt to Dispose of Stolen Property, Larceny, Use Unregistered Vehicle and two counts of Drive Whilst Unlicensed.

He was bail refused by police and granted conditional bail at Lismore Local Court.

He is due to appear at Casino Local Court in September.