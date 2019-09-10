Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have made an arrest after a foot chase.
Police have made an arrest after a foot chase. Zizi Averill
Crime

Man arrested after dramatic foot chase

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th Sep 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASINO Police officers fitness levels were put to the test when they engaged in a foot pursuit when a 24-year-old Coraki man attempted to run from them after breaking into cars.

Richmond District Police Sen-Constable, Crime Prevention Officer, David Henderson, said Casino police will allege that at 5.25am on Monday the man was seen breaking into cars on Farley Street.

"Police attended and located a recently stolen car, and a 24-year-old Coraki man holding a bag,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"He ran from police who chased him over fences and through several properties.

"He was run down on Farley Street and placed under arrest.

"During a search he was found to be in possession of throwing knives, cash and property police will allege was stolen.”

He was charged with Take and Drive Conveyance, Enter Enclosed Lands, Attempt to Dispose of Stolen Property, Larceny, Use Unregistered Vehicle and two counts of Drive Whilst Unlicensed.

He was bail refused by police and granted conditional bail at Lismore Local Court.

He is due to appear at Casino Local Court in September.

More Stories

lismore court house northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

    premium_icon 'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

    News THE impact of the bushfire is hitting home for locals, and the danger is not over yet.

    • 10th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
    Angourie, Wooloweyah primary concern as winds hit

    Angourie, Wooloweyah primary concern as winds hit

    Breaking Rolling coverage with the latest information as fires blaze

    MOTH INVASION: Why you need to turn off your lights

    premium_icon MOTH INVASION: Why you need to turn off your lights

    Offbeat Have you noticed a lot of moths at your place recently?

    What will the new bypass mean for this North Coast town?

    premium_icon What will the new bypass mean for this North Coast town?

    News $2.2m playground could help to keep travelling families stopping by