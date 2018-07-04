Man arrested after being on the run for 904 days

A former Loadstone man has been arrested for his role in an assault on an elderly man.

A FORMER Loadstone man has been arrested after being on the run for 904 days.

Police will allege that on the January 12, 2016 a 27-year-old man was living on a property at Loadstone. He became involved in an argument with the elderly owner of the property. A second person, a 44-year-old Loadstone man has become involved in the melee.

The property owner was punched numerous times to the face, struck with a wooden stake and had his mobile phone destroyed.

The 27-year-old said: "Now you can't call the police.”

The 27-year-old then forced the victim's head onto a table and picked up a machete. He told the victim he was going to chop his head off. The victim managed to escape and went to hospital where he was treated for significant injuries. When the victim returned to his property the next day he saw his car had been pushed down a gorge and a large amount of his property had been stolen.

Both alleged offenders fled interstate shortly after.

The now 29-year-old man was arrested in South Australia in January 2018 by South Australian and Casino Detectives, and extradited back to NSW.

In April 2018 he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

This morning a now 47-year-old former Loadstone man - now living in Helensvale Queensland - surrendered himself to police at Tweed Heads. He had warrants for assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of another, affray and intimidation executed on him. He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Senior Constable David Henderson said they are aware several local people who have warrants have fled NSW in order to avoid arrest.

He said Richmond PD police can and do extradite interstate and overseas warrant offenders.

He said: "Followers of this page would have seen several people extradited from Queensland recently”.

"If you have a NSW warrant and live interstate you can hand yourself in at any NSW police station and have the warrant finalised. The alternative is to anxiously wait for police to attend your home or workplace and be taken away in handcuffs.”