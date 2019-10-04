Menu
There has been an armed robbery arrest in the Lismore CBD.
Man points gun, demands cash during Lismore CBD robbery

4th Oct 2019 6:15 AM
A MAN has been arrested after a terrifying armed robbery in the Lismore CBD.

Police allege that at 9.50pm last night, a 27-year-old man approached a victim in Uralba St and produced a pistol, demanding money and items.

The victim refused and the 27-year-old man left the area.

Police were advised and found the offender hiding in Crowther carpark.

"He ran from police and was pursued on foot," police said.

"He was tackled to the ground by General Duties Police near the toilet block on Keen Street.

"He was searched and found to be in possession of a replica pistol."

The man was taken to Lismore police station where he with charged with armed robbery and breaching his bail conditions.

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

