Man arrested after alleged stabbing

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in the abdomen on Saturday morning.

At 8.30am, February 1, Tweed/Byron Police located a 22-year-old man from Mullumbimby on Carlyle Street Byron Bay after he was allegedly suffering a stab wound in the abdomen.

He was conveyed to Byron Bay hospital in a stable condition and was released from hospital early this morning.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man from Byron Bay a short time later.

Police declared a crime scene at a house in Byron Bay.

The 48-year-old man was charged with reckless wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Byron bay local court on the February 24th.

