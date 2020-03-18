Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

A MAN has been arrested following an investigation into an assault of staff and shoppers at a supermarket in Lismore on Tuesday.

About 3.30pm, police received reports a man assaulted multiple people after becoming agitated when he was unable to find items he wanted to buy in the supermarket at Lismore Shopping Square.

It is alleged the man pushed his trolley into two women, believed to be aged in their 70s, knocking one to the ground. He then then pinned a 45-year-old female store attendant against the shelving and punched her in the face and chest.

The store manager and a security guard approached the man and were also allegedly assaulted, before the man was removed from the premises.

The 45-year-old woman sustained bruising and swelling to her left jaw, bruising and swelling to her left forearm, a small laceration to her left forearm, stiffness to her neck, bruising to her chest but declined medical assistance.

The two older women left the store without leaving their details and it's unknown if they were injured.

Following a public appeal, a 63-year-old man was arrested by officers from Richmond Police District on Nimbin Road, North Lismore and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Inquiries are continuing, and charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.