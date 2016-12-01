Casino man arrested after 10 years of domestic violence

A MAN has been arrested, charged and bail refused over a pattern of domestic violence that lasted over ten years.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that the 41-year-old man had been involved in assaulting his partner in Casino and Ballina for over a decade, senior constable David Henderson said.

The assaults and intimidation has included punches, kicks, threats of murder and numerous stand over tactics.

The victim has left the 41-year-old and reported the matter to police.

As a result the 41-year-old has been arrested at Ballina today and will face Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with assault, intimidation, breaching a Apprehended Violence Order and armed with intent.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from Domestic Violence police urge you to call your local police or 000, snr cnst Henderson said.